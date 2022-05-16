Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $146,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $429.86. The company had a trading volume of 475,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

