Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 166,275 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $144,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

