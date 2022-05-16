Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $144.16 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Tenet Healthcare worth $144,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. 1,352,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,181. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

