Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 223,233 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $139,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,998. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

