Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 359 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe stock opened at $403.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

