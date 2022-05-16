Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 72,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

