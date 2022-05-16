Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.40. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,249. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.