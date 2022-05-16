Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLC stock traded up 1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting 11.50. 174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,151. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 10.20 and a twelve month high of 73.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 23.07.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.