Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,683 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.44. 77,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,345. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

