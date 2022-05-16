Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 89,106 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 405.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,106 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 245,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

