Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.11. 55,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,001. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $211.84 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

