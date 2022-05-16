Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

