Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

