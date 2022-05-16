Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 296,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,804. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.
