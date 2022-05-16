Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,308.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,730.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

