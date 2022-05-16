Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.28. 35,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,401. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $274.79 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

