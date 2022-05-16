Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $196.01. 184,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

