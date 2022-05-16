Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.60 and a 200 day moving average of $450.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $386.78 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
