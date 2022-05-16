Griffon Co. (GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 16th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Griffon has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

