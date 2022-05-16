GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

