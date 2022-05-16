GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSIT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
