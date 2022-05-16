Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $196.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.