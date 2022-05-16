Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.
NYSE:V traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $196.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
