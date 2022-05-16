Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 420 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.52.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.