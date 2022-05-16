Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 765 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Precision Drilling worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

NYSE PDS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.