Guardian Capital LP Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. 26,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

