Guardian Capital LP Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $329.40. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $283.52 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.98.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.