Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,811. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

