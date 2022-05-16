Guardian Capital LP Invests $253,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,927,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 649,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,049,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.22. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,704. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

