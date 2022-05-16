Guardian Capital LP Invests $309,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,002. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

