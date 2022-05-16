Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

