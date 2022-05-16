Guardian Capital LP Sells 24,000 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

IMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 11,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,402. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

