Guardian Capital LP Sells 251 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,563. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.