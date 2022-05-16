GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $53.11. 25,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

