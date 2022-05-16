GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 730,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,722. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

