Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 26,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

