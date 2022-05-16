Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,468 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,526,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.79. 12,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

