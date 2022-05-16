Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded down $19.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,301.75. 55,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,196.49 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2,730.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

