Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,734. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.80.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

