Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,491,883 shares of company stock valued at $117,891,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 71,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Hayward has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

