HC Wainwright Cuts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $8.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

