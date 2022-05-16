HC Wainwright Trims Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Target Price to $12.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

