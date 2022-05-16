Head-To-Head Comparison: MeridianLink (MLNK) vs. Its Peers

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) is one of 405 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MeridianLink to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -3.58% -1.77% -0.65% MeridianLink Competitors -56.29% -65.67% -7.65%

This table compares MeridianLink and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $267.68 million -$10.00 million -50.25 MeridianLink Competitors $1.73 billion $278.08 million -40,504.83

MeridianLink’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MeridianLink and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 0 2 6 0 2.75 MeridianLink Competitors 2851 13664 24818 689 2.56

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.76%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.03%. Given MeridianLink’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeridianLink has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MeridianLink beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

