Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NeuroPace alerts:

77.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroPace and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 3.33 -$36.08 million ($1.73) -3.55 Co-Diagnostics $97.89 million 1.58 $36.66 million $1.30 3.50

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 4 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.29%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.68%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -85.42% -45.06% -26.05% Co-Diagnostics 40.25% 35.23% 31.66%

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats NeuroPace on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.