Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

