Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

