HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

