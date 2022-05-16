High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$393.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.53.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.81%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.