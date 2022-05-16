Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,642 ($32.57).

HIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,711 ($21.09). 1,057,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,729. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.64. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($33.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.09) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,131.66). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.51), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($673,890.83).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

