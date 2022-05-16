Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

NYSE HI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. 363,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.