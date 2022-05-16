HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)
