HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Mark Robert Patterson Acquires 7,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeStreet alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 113,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.